Two wheels of Duranto Express derail in Odisha's Jajpur district, all passengers safe

BHUBANESWAR: Two front wheels of high capacity parcel van of Yasvantpur-Howrah Duranto Express derailed near Haridaspur Railway Station in Jajpur district on Friday.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said the incident took place when the train was passing through the station yard at about 11.15 am. There was no injury to anyone and all passengers are safe.

"The affected coach is next to the engine. All passenger coaches are being connected with another engine. The train will leave once the coaches are fixed," said a railway spokesman.

The derailment, he said, will not affect the movement of train services on the Kharagpur–Bhubaneswar mainline as the restoration of the affected coaches is being done with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Khurda Road Rinkesh Roy with a team of high-level officers and an accident relief train reached the spot for putting the derailed coach back on track.