Evacuation plans ready, schools shut as cyclone Jawad knocks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ODISHA government put in place evacuation plans and declared holiday for schools in 19 districts with cyclonic storm Jawad predicted to head towards the State on Sunday. As it finalised its response to take on the tropical storm expected to cross the land over next 36 hours, Collectors of all coastal districts were asked to remain prepared with contingency plans for evacuation and rescue of people since the course of the cyclone remained uncertain till the last hour.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged people to follow scientific advisories and safety measures. “Restrain from rumours and do not panic. Follow advisory and cooperate with administration to keep you and your family safe,” he tweeted.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena said India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s forecast suggested the cyclone may brush Odisha coast near Puri or marginally enter the landmass. “However, the State government has prepared itself for a possible landfall in Ganjam, Puri or Jagatsinghpur and started preparations accordingly,” he added.

Though the government started evacuation process from low-lying areas in Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and parts of Kendrapara, Cuttack and Khurda districts where the Collectors have been instructed accordingly, people were found to be unwilling to leave their houses and move to cyclone shelters, Jena said. The government has one more day and the evacuation will be carried out tomorrow, he added.

The problem of storm surge will be taken into account during evacuation as the cyclone will be closest to the coast on a full moon day. So far, no number has been fixed for evacuation but government has decided to shift people living in low-lying areas or kutcha houses, he added.

The government also asked employees of all departments and vulnerable districts to report for duty on Sunday. Besides, all schools in the vulnerable coastal districts have been closed. Jena asked all Collectors to ensure that no labourers are allowed to stay in kutcha work-sheds in construction sites till the cyclone passes over. All police stations, BDOs, tehsildars and labour officers should ensure that contractors shift labourers to a safer place, he added.

The government also requested people to stay calm and not to resort to panic buying of essential commodities as there is no shortage. To face any eventuality, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Service personnel were mobilized to districts likely to face the impact. Around 280 teams will be deployed for search, rescue and relief operations of which 240 teams have already been deployed.

Jena informed that 40 boats with fishermen of Andhra Pradesh have been allowed to berth in Gopalpur port and being provided with all shelter facilities.