STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lack of storage: Jagatsinghpur farmers upset ahead of cyclone Jawad

As advised by the administration, the farmers have lifted their paddy from fields ahead of the cyclone but are now grappling with shortage of storage space.

Published: 04th December 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image used for representation (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: As the administration prepares for the approaching storm, farmers of Jagatsinghpur find themselves in a spot of bother due to lack of storage facilities and threshing floors to store their harvested paddy crops.

As advised by the administration, the farmers have lifted their paddy from fields ahead of the cyclone but are now grappling with shortage of storage space. Sources said of the total 198 panchayats, only 50 have threshing floors.

Similarly, of the 105 primary agriculture cooperative societies in the district, 25 have storage facilities. Though farmers had raised the storage issue several times in the past, no steps were taken to address the problem. 

Farmer leader Devi Prasad Moharana said the administration has readied cyclone shelters but no thought has been given to the storage of harvested paddy crops and vegetables of farmers. “The administration’s advisory to store harvested crops without providing proper infrastructure is meaningless for farmers,” he said.

Chief district agriculture officer Rajkishore Das admitted that threshing floors are not available in all the panchayats and hence, many farmers are facing difficulties in storing their crop.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagatsinghpur cyclone Jawad farmers storage
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp