STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mahanga double murder: Court reserves verdict

In a petition, Mohanty stated that the matter was referred to State-level officials and the updated case diary will be submitted in the court after taking permission from the higher authorities.

Published: 04th December 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court hammer, law

Representational image of a gavel.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Court of Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Salepur on Friday concluded the hearing on personal appearance of Mahanga IIC NR Mohanty, the investigating officer in the sensitive Mahanga double murder case, and reserved the verdict.

In a petition, Mohanty stated that the matter was referred to State-level officials and the updated case diary will be submitted in the court after taking permission from the higher authorities. On Thursday, the court had directed the IIC to appear in person for hearing on his adjournment petition. However, instead of appearing in person, Mohanty submitted a petition through an additional public prosecutor requesting the court that his personal attendance may kindly be dispensed.

Advocate Prabin Kanungo, counsel for complainant Ramakant Baral, however, objected to Mohanty’s petition. Kanungo stated that he could not understand as to how the government or the prosecution will be affected if the call detail records (CDRs) of the accused persons are preserved. Stating that preservation of CDRs will strengthen the prosecution, Kanungo apprised the court that the additional public prosecutor is indirectly supporting the accused persons.    

Earlier, hearing the protest petition filed by Ramakant, son of deceased BJP leader Kulamani Baral, the court had ordered a fresh investigation into the alleged involvement of Law Minister Pratap Jena in the double murder case. It had directed Mahanga IIC to collect and preserve CDRs of the accused persons and file reinvestigation status report by November 25.

When the case was heard on November 25 and Mahanga IIC sought more time, the court expressed displeasure and directed him to take immediate steps to collect and preserve CDRs of all accused persons and submit updated case diary of the reinvestigation by November 29.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp