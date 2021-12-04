Mahanga double murder: Court reserves verdict

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Court of Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Salepur on Friday concluded the hearing on personal appearance of Mahanga IIC NR Mohanty, the investigating officer in the sensitive Mahanga double murder case, and reserved the verdict.

In a petition, Mohanty stated that the matter was referred to State-level officials and the updated case diary will be submitted in the court after taking permission from the higher authorities. On Thursday, the court had directed the IIC to appear in person for hearing on his adjournment petition. However, instead of appearing in person, Mohanty submitted a petition through an additional public prosecutor requesting the court that his personal attendance may kindly be dispensed.

Advocate Prabin Kanungo, counsel for complainant Ramakant Baral, however, objected to Mohanty’s petition. Kanungo stated that he could not understand as to how the government or the prosecution will be affected if the call detail records (CDRs) of the accused persons are preserved. Stating that preservation of CDRs will strengthen the prosecution, Kanungo apprised the court that the additional public prosecutor is indirectly supporting the accused persons.

Earlier, hearing the protest petition filed by Ramakant, son of deceased BJP leader Kulamani Baral, the court had ordered a fresh investigation into the alleged involvement of Law Minister Pratap Jena in the double murder case. It had directed Mahanga IIC to collect and preserve CDRs of the accused persons and file reinvestigation status report by November 25.

When the case was heard on November 25 and Mahanga IIC sought more time, the court expressed displeasure and directed him to take immediate steps to collect and preserve CDRs of all accused persons and submit updated case diary of the reinvestigation by November 29.