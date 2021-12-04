Mass evacuation on cards as Jawad nears in coastal district Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA : Mass evacuation will begin in the coastal district of Kendrapara as cyclonic storm Jawad is expected to cross the land near Puri on Sunday.

Hundreds of seaside villagers are heading for safe areas ahead of the impending danger. “Seaside villages in Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks could face the worst of tidal surge and heavy rains for which we have already started evacuating them to cyclone shelters, school and college buildings on Friday. Loudspeakers are being used to warn people of the approaching storm,” informed district emergency officer Hemalata Bahalia.

The administration has stocked dry food, rice and kept medical teams and ambulances on standby. Many sick persons and pregnant women have been shifted to hospitals. “The authorities are working with local sarpanchs and other panchayat body members to help people prepare for the cyclone. Since the coastal areas of the district are regularly hit by cyclones, everyone is taking this threat seriously and making sure that the right measures are in place to mitigate the impact,” Bahalia said.

The seaside gram panchayats of Satabhaya, Gupti, Talachua, Rangani, Pentha, Jamboo, Kharinashi, Kansarabadadandua and Suninti are now on high alert. “We know the ferocity and brute force of sea and gale. Thus, nobody here is taking chances. We are praying to God,” said Pratap Jena of Jamboo village.

Regular coordination meetings are being held at all levels of the government and humanitarian agencies in areas most likely to be affected by the cyclone. Preparedness activities including pre-positioning of emergency supplies have started. All vulnerable pockets have been brought under safety cordon with multi-purpose cyclone shelters readied to accommodate people in the case of exigencies, the emergency officer added.