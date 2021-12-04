Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik breaks silence, assures justice for Mamita

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Close to two months after the Mamita Meher murder rocked the State, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday broke his silence on the issue and reiterated State government’s commitment to ensure justice to the victim’s family.

As BJP and Congress continued to paralyse Assembly proceedings for the third consecutive day on Friday, Naveen made a video statement in the Assembly and announced that the government will move the competent court to fast-track trial so that perpetrators of the crime are brought to justice in the quickest possible time.

He also appealed to the Opposition members to cooperate in smooth functioning of the House for benefit of Odisha’s people. Referring to the Opposition’s objection to the retired district judge-monitored probe into the case, the Chief Minister said the entire investigation will be subjected to judicial scrutiny.

“We should respect and have faith in our independent judiciary. Now that the investigation is being monitored by the judiciary, if there is even an iota of evidence against anybody, let it be brought to the notice of the court,” he said.

Without mentioning Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra who is under opposition fire, Naveen expressed concern over attempts to prevent ‘one of the members of the House’ from discharging his duties.

The Indian Constitution has given crucial responsibility to the legislature and its members enjoy certain safeguards and privileges, he said and added that attempts to not allow a member to discharge his duty is setting a wrong precedent. Such attempts can be misused any time, he said.

Naveen said as the Chief Minister, he has always ensured that police have full functional autonomy, do a professional job and take legal action against anybody if there is evidence, no matter how high and mighty he is. In the past sensitive cases against women were later investigated by CBI or were subjected to High Court scrutiny or judicial inquiry. In no case, State agencies were found lacking in professionalism, he pointed out.

The CM also targeted the Opposition political parties and said he was shocked by the manner in which the very sensitive and heinous crime was politicised.