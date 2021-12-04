Odisha: Days after wedding, man abandons wife at bus stand, lands in jail

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Balichandrapur police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old youth for allegedly abandoning his wife at the bus stand, barely a couple of days after their marriage.

The accused was identified as Kanha Nayak of Kulanga in Ganjam district. The 21-year-old victim is a resident of Balichandrapur in Jajpur. According to the complaint filed by the victim with police, Kanha worked in a private company in Tamil Nadu. She came in contact with him on Facebook in February this year. They became friends on the social networking site and subsequently, their friendship turned into a romantic relationship.

A couple of months after their online courtship, Kanha reached the victim’s house in Balichandrapur. After marrying the woman at her native village, the accused stayed in his in-laws’ house for a few days. “My husband told me to visit his family in Ganjam and we both left home on November 20. After reaching Badambadi bus stand in Cuttack, he went to fetch drinking water, leaving me alone. I waited at the bus stand for several hours but he did not return. I launched a frantic search and unable to find him, I returned home the same night,” the victim stated in her complaint.

The next day, she lodged an FIR with Balichandrapur police basing on which a case was registered. During investigation, police tracked Kanha’s mobile phone location in Ganjam. A police team went to the accused’s native village and arrested him. The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody, police said.