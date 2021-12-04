STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Puri braces for storm impact

The administration has put in place necessary measures to mitigate the impact of cyclone Jawad.

Published: 04th December 2021 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Ahead of the cyclone, fishing boats anchored at Puri beach on Friday| Express

By Express News Service

PURI : With memories of 2019 Cyclone Fani still fresh and Met department’s forecast of Jawad making maximum impact while skirting Puri coast on December 5, people in the Pilgrim Town are a panicked lot. Farmers too have been busy shifting the harvested produce to safe places as per administration directive. 

The administration has put in place necessary measures to mitigate the impact of cyclone Jawad. As many as 23 ODRAF, NDRF and Fire Services teams have arrived in Puri. While six teams were despatched to Krushnaprasad block, many units have been sent to other vulnerable areas to carry out rescue operation if the need arises.

The administration has readied 170 multi-purpose cyclone shelters and 400 schools and community centres spread across all the 11 blocks. Dry food, drinking water, generator sets, sanitiser, face masks and animal feeds for livestock have also been stocked. Control rooms in the blocks have been activated. The administration has issued a helpline number 06752-223237 for assistance. 

Since heavy rains may trigger flood, people living in thatched houses in low-lying areas were persuaded to shift to cyclone shelters. As many as 152 women in advance stage of pregnancy have been shifted to hospitals. Medical teams are also in readiness for the impending cyclone.

Collector Samarth Verma has asked the personnel of Fire Services, Power, Water Supply and Works departments and all block development officers to gear up their resources. Fishermen have been advised to keep their boats and gears in safe place and not to venture into the sea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp