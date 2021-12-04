Puri braces for storm impact

By Express News Service

PURI : With memories of 2019 Cyclone Fani still fresh and Met department’s forecast of Jawad making maximum impact while skirting Puri coast on December 5, people in the Pilgrim Town are a panicked lot. Farmers too have been busy shifting the harvested produce to safe places as per administration directive.

The administration has put in place necessary measures to mitigate the impact of cyclone Jawad. As many as 23 ODRAF, NDRF and Fire Services teams have arrived in Puri. While six teams were despatched to Krushnaprasad block, many units have been sent to other vulnerable areas to carry out rescue operation if the need arises.

The administration has readied 170 multi-purpose cyclone shelters and 400 schools and community centres spread across all the 11 blocks. Dry food, drinking water, generator sets, sanitiser, face masks and animal feeds for livestock have also been stocked. Control rooms in the blocks have been activated. The administration has issued a helpline number 06752-223237 for assistance.

Since heavy rains may trigger flood, people living in thatched houses in low-lying areas were persuaded to shift to cyclone shelters. As many as 152 women in advance stage of pregnancy have been shifted to hospitals. Medical teams are also in readiness for the impending cyclone.

Collector Samarth Verma has asked the personnel of Fire Services, Power, Water Supply and Works departments and all block development officers to gear up their resources. Fishermen have been advised to keep their boats and gears in safe place and not to venture into the sea.