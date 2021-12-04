Treatment of Iraqi national in Odisha opens up medical tourism prospects

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Successful treatment of an Iraqi national suffering from a rare skull base disease at the SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) has opened up possibilities of medical tourism in Odisha in view of the expertise, quality of care and advanced medical infrastructure available here.

With central skull base osteomyelitis (infection in bone), Hassoon Owaid Oglah al-Shadawi (77) had been exploring the possibility of treatment in India as it was not available in Iraq. After searching for the best possible treatment options in India, his family zeroed in on SUM Ultimate Medicare and decided to fly the patient to Bhubaneswar.

Head of department of ENT and Skull Base Surgery Dr Radhamadhab Sahu reconfirmed the diagnosis made in Iraq following a few key investigations and planned an elective lateral skull base surgery to save his life.

Though difficult, the major surgery was conducted on Hassoon with neuro-anesthetist Dr Prasant Behera playing a vital role. Senior Consultant of Critical Care Dr Abhijit Raha ensured the patient’s recovery in the ICU. The patient was discharged after eight days. Dr Sahu said the Iraqi patient was first infected with Covid-19 from which he recovered, but subsequently developed an ear infection which led to his condition.

“Central skull base osteomyelitis was an uncommon disease which usually starts from an ear infection involving the temporal bone and later spreads through the vessels in the bone marrow. If left untreated it could lead to significant mortality,” he said. The patient’s son Salman Hasoon Owaid said: “We are thankful to doctors and medical staff, who worked with a professional approach. They treated my father with a humanitarian and compassionate touch.”

Chief Executive Officer of the hospital Dr Swetapadma Dash said perhaps this was for the first time that a patient from abroad had come to Odisha on a medical visa for specialised medical treatment.