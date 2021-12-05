Centre warns Odisha over rising COVID cases, drop in tests amid Omicron threat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Amid the threat of the super mutant Omicron variant and rising new cases, the Centre on Saturday directed the Odisha government to ramp up testing, take necessary steps to control the spread of the infection and also reduce fatalities.

In a letter to Additional Chief Secretary of Health RK Sharma, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan expressed concern over the steady rise in new infections in seven districts of the State and declining trend in weekly tests.

Odisha has reported 7,445 new cases in a month ending December 4 with a contribution of 2.5 per cent (pc) to the country’s fresh caseload over the past month. Though the State had been conducting an average of 70,000 tests a day at the beginning of the period, the testing has come down to sub-50,000 level for over a week now.

“Khurda district is reporting a high number of weekly new cases with 900 infections recorded in the week ending December 3. Further, six out of 30 districts in the State witnessed an increase in the weekly caseload during the period as compared to week ending November 26,” Bhushan said in the letter to Sharma.

Dhenkanal district has registered the highest 666.7 pc increase in weekly caseload (from nine between November 20 and 26 to 69 between November 27 and December 3), followed by 250 pc rise in Kandhamal (from two to seven), 150 pc in Nabarangpur (from two to five), 109 pc in Keonjhar (from 11 to 23), 95 pc in Angul (from 20 to 39) and 75 pc in Balangir (from eight to 14).

The daily caseload is rising in the State since November 29 when 197 cases were detected as against 191 the previous day. It rose to 228 on November 30, 237 on December 1, 252 on December 2 and 270 on December 3.

Despite the rise in cases, the Union Health Secretary said, the State exhibited a decline of 3.1 pc in weekly tests conducted from 4,01,164 in week ending November 26 to 3,88,788 in week ending December 3 with around 36 pc RT-PCR share.

In view of the new variant of concern, Omicron, he advised the State government to undertake enhanced surveillance of international travellers, continue monitoring of emerging hotspots and early identification of cases through adequate testing besides prompt and comprehensive contact tracing of positive individuals and follow up for 14 days.

Odisha is among six states, including Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Mizoram, which have been told to take the required steps as per the strategy of test-track-treat-vaccinate and follow Covid norms to keep the situation under control.