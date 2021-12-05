STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID: Dhenkanal raises guard after cluster outbreak at private residential college

The administration had initiated action against the college authorities after it was found that the infected students were allowed to go home instead of being put in isolation.

Published: 05th December 2021

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  Two days after 56 students tested positive for Covid at a private residential college in Kunjakanta, Dhenkanal administration has stepped up guard to prevent further spread of the virus in other institutions. 

The administration had initiated action against the college authorities after it was found that the infected students were allowed to go home instead of being put in isolation on the institution premises.  

On Friday, Dhenkanal Collector Saroj Kumar Sethy called heads of 12 residential colleges and discussed with them measures to tackle the Covid situation amid fears of a third wave.

He directed them to be vigilant of emerging cases and report to authorities concerned immediately. 

Sethy also asked police to enforce safety protocol in public places besides awareness through public address system. 

Meanwhile, Town police registered a case against owner and principal of the residential college basing on the complaint of executive officer of Dhenkanal municipality Atanu Samanta.  Samanta had lodged an FIR after it was found that the infected students were asked to go to their homes without informing the district administration. 

