Displaced women affected by Dulunga mining project in Sundargarh receive land rights

ROURKELA: Prolonged fight by married women of the displaced families of NTPC’s Dulunga mining project in Sundargarh who were wrongly denied Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R) benefits ended in a win.

Administration and NTPC finally extended the benefits to around 30 women of affected Dulanga, Majhapada, Khaprigochha and Beldihi villages who were excluded on grounds of being married before acquisition of land which has been delayed as notification was done in 2010 and the process is still continuing.

Nirupama Pradhan (27) who was a victim of the decision, said the district administration had sought clarification about their claims and the government had ruled in their favour.

“Survey was conducted in October which included 30 women for compensation, disbursement of which initiated a week ago,” added Pradhan.