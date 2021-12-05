STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Good governance greatest tool of transformation: CM Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said good governance is ultimately the greatest tool of transformation which the State government has adopted keeping people at the forefront.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Addressing the valedictory session of the regional conference on ‘Replication of Good Governance Practices’ organised at the convention centre in Lok Seva Bhawan, the Chief Minister emphasised the significance of his government’s initiative ‘Mo Sarkar’ in good governance.

Highlighting the initiative, he said it was rolled out for citizens who visit different offices for various services, seek their feedback and to instil professionalism among government officials. 

The spirit behind Mo Sarkar is that in a democracy the citizens are supreme and their satisfaction of government service delivery must be taken seriously and used as a benchmark for initiating change, he said.

Stating that good governance is a pro-people approach to all interventions, the Chief Minister said Odisha has initiated a number of good governance practices and various e-governance projects including Odisha One Portal and Odisha Right to Public Services Act to provide services to people within the stipulated time frame. E-Jana Sunani has also been rolled out to cater to the grievances of citizens anytime and anywhere. 

In his address, Union Minister of State for Administrative Reforms, Public Grievances and Pension Jitendra Singh appreciated Odisha’s digital initiatives such as OSWAS, Mo Sarkar and Bhubaneswar Land Use Information System.

He announced that the Centre will collaborate with the State government for replicating the programmes in other regions. 

