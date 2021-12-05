High drama in Odisha Assembly on day four over Mamita murder

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : For the fourth consecutive day, proceedings in the State Assembly were disrupted by Opposition protests demanding resignation of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra over Kalahandi lady teacher Mamita Meher’s murder.

Amidst high drama, Congress whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati arrived in the House dressed as a priest to chants of ‘Om Shanti’ and beating of gongs by other members. The Congress member sprinkled holy water on ruling party members, other MLAs and the Speaker which he carried in a ‘kalasha’. He told mediapersons outside the Assembly that he sprinkled ‘ganga jal’, ‘tulasi jal’ and ‘gaumutra’ to purify the House as it became impure due to Mishra’s presence. The Speaker adjourned the House till 4 pm and then till Monday as Opposition MLAs refused to relent till their demands were met.

As the BJD hit out at the Opposition political parties for disrupting the proceedings of the House despite the Chief Minister’s statement on the issue, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingh Mishra on Saturday targeted Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro and the ruling party for not initiating any move to normalise the proceedings.

It is the duty of the Opposition to protest and bring out the acts of omission and commission of the government, Mishra said and added that it is always the Speaker or somebody from the government who takes the initiative to normalise the situation by calling a meeting. But no such initiative has been taken so far. Both BJP and Congress announced that they will continue with the protests over the Mamita Meher murder case.