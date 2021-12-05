Jawad fades, rainfall alert continues for coastal Odisha

By Express News Service

BHADRAK/BALASORE: With the IMD issuing heavy rain forecast in coastal districts of Odisha under the impact of cyclone Jawad, the administrations of Balasore and Bhadrak have geared up resources to meet any exigency.

While weakening of the cyclone may have come as a huge relief for the State, rainfall alert continues to pose threat of floods and waterlogging in many low-lying areas. Losing steam gradually, Jawad has weakened into a deep depression and is likely to reach near Puri by Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to this paper on Saturday, Bhadrak Collector Trilochan Majhi said residents of more than 41 low-lying areas in Dhamara Marine and Basudevpur blocks will be evacuated to safer places if the need arises. Schools and flood shelters have been readied with strict adherence to Covid protocol.

Besides, the administration has directed block development officers, tehsildars, nodal officers and headmasters of some schools to monitor the situation. A team of National Disaster Rapid Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force(ODRAF) have been deployed at Dhamara Marine and Basudevpur blocks respectively, Majhi informed.

Similarly, Balasore administration is taking all precautionary measures to reduce the impact of cyclone-induced rains in low-lying areas in Baliapal, Bhograi, Sadar, Remuna and Basta blocks, all of which are prone to flooding.

Contacted, Balasore emergency officer Rizwana Kawkab said the district administration has asked the Civil Supplies officials to make arrangements for stocking dry ration.