STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Jawad fades, rainfall alert continues for coastal Odisha

Besides, the administration has directed block development officers, tehsildars, nodal officers and headmasters of some schools to monitor the situation.

Published: 05th December 2021 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers protecting harvested paddy in Panposi village of Mayurbhanj. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHADRAK/BALASORE:  With the IMD issuing heavy rain forecast in coastal districts of Odisha under the impact of cyclone Jawad, the administrations of Balasore and Bhadrak have geared up resources to meet any exigency. 

While weakening of the cyclone may have come as a huge relief for the State, rainfall alert continues to pose threat of floods and waterlogging in many low-lying areas. Losing steam gradually, Jawad has weakened into a deep depression and is likely to reach near Puri by Sunday afternoon. 

Speaking to this paper on Saturday, Bhadrak Collector Trilochan Majhi said residents of more than 41 low-lying areas in  Dhamara Marine and Basudevpur blocks will be evacuated to safer places if the need arises. Schools and flood shelters have been readied with strict adherence to Covid protocol.

Besides, the administration has directed block development officers, tehsildars, nodal officers and headmasters of some schools to monitor the situation. A team of National Disaster Rapid Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force(ODRAF) have been deployed at Dhamara Marine and Basudevpur blocks respectively, Majhi informed.

Similarly, Balasore administration is taking all precautionary measures to reduce the impact of cyclone-induced rains in low-lying areas in Baliapal, Bhograi, Sadar, Remuna and Basta blocks, all of which are prone to flooding. 

Contacted, Balasore emergency officer Rizwana Kawkab said the district administration has asked the Civil Supplies officials to make arrangements for stocking dry ration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp