Omicron threat: Quarantine facility for foreign returnees in Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda

BHUBANESWAR: With the threat of Omicron variant of Covid-19 looming large following the arrival of hundreds of foreign returnees, the Odisha government has directed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Jharsuguda district administration to set up quarantine centres.

The direction came after it emerged that scores of returnees are not cooperating with the administration for isolation and testing. While over 1,000 international travellers have arrived in the State after Omicron was declared as a variant of concern, several of them are untraceable.

“As airports are located in Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda, BMC Commissioner and Jharsuguda Collector have been asked to set up both paid and free quarantine facilities in their respective jurisdictions. The returnees can be put in seven-day isolation even if they are RT-PCR negative and again tested on the eighth day or whenever they develop symptoms during isolation period,” said a health official.