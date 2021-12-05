STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shortage of doctors yet Kalahandi scores high in maternal healthcare

The reason for this has been attributed to poverty, lack of awareness on the importance of maternal and child nutrition and inadequate health services. 

Pregnancy

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  Despite acute shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in Kalahandi, the district has performed well in terms of maternal and child healthcare.

However, 68.8 per cent children in the age group of 6 months to 59 months were found to be anaemic. 

As per the findings of National Family Health Survey (NFHS), effective field-level management ensured that 80.01 per cent pregnant women in the district underwent antenatal screening in the first trimester.

Similarly, 82.9 per cent women visited hospitals for at least four antenatal checkups and 32.2 per cent were given iron and folic acid tablets for at least 180 days. 

The district achieved an enviable record of 92.8 per cent institutional deliveries. This apart, around 91.3 per cent babies in the age group of 12 months to 23 months were fully vaccinated.

But as per RMNCHA+N indicator of NFHS 2020-21, 68.8 per cent children in the age group of 6 months to 59 months had anaemia. 

The reason for this has been attributed to poverty, lack of awareness on the importance of maternal and child nutrition and inadequate health services. 

Staff crunch

The district has 38 doctors against required 107.

11 gynaecologists against the sanctioned strength of 24.

16 lab technicians in place of required 26.

1 anaesthetist against three sanctioned posts.

