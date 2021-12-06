BJP ST Morcha slams Odisha government for neglecting tribal population

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP ST Morcha on Sunday came down on the BJD government for neglecting a vast majority of Odisha’s tribal population. A recent National Multi-dimensional Poverty Index (MPI) 2021 report published by Niti Aayog has exposed the BJD government which is in power for the fifth consecutive term, State president of BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha Nityananda Gond told media persons here.

Quoting the report, Gond said it is matter of shame that 59.32 per cent tribals in Nabarangpur, 58.71 per cent in Malkangiri, 51.14 per cent in Koraput, 48.14 per cent in Rayagada, 47.28 per cent in Kalahandi, 44.9 per cent in Mayurbhanj, 44.75 per cent in Kandhamal and 41.78 per cent in the mineral-rich Keonjhar are still living below the poverty line despite huge funds earmarked for their welfare by the Centre.

“While nearly one-third (1.10 crore) of the State’s population are tribals, 50 per cent of them are struggling with poverty. It clearly demonstrates the apathy of the government and proves the intended benefits of the government programmes are not reaching them,” the tribal leader said.

Alleging massive corruption and siphoning off of tribal development funds, State general secretary of the Morcha Rabi Naik said the Centre had allotted Rs 47,229 crore for implementation of different schemes in the last four years. However, the State government has submitted utilisation certificates for just Rs 552 crore.

Similarly, the State received another Rs 42,864 crore from the Centre under other schemes meant for tribals in the last three years. The pending utilisation certificates accounts for Rs 7,096 crore. “We urge the State government to explain where these funds were utilised and what were the outcomes. We will be forced to take recourse to agitation if the government stays silent,” Naik said.

Accusing the BJD of indulging in self propaganda on the distribution of the highest number of land rights under FRA, he said the record of rights handed over to the tribals are of no use as banks are refusing to accept the land as collateral for loans.