Deba Dipabali concludes, 1 lakh diyas lit outside Puri's Srimandir 

By Express News Service

PURI: The annual three-day Deba Dipabali ritual at Sri Jagannath temple concluded on Sunday. During the three days, Lord Jagannath performs ‘shraadha’ and offers ‘pinda’ to his ancestors. On the first day, the Lord offered ‘pinda’ and diyas to goddess Aditi and Kashyap; Kaushalya and King Dasarath on the second and Devaki Vasudev, Nanda Yashoda, King Indradyumna and his queen Gundicha Devi on the third. The rituals began from Krushna Pakhya Chaturdashi (14th day of waning moon) and ended on Pratipada tithi.

Servitors performed special bhog prescribed for these occasions and deities were dressed in all white ‘Shraadha’ Besha with Tadagi, Haridamali, Sun, Moon and other jewelleries. ‘Mahadipa’, a huge diya, was lifted atop the temple ‘amolaka’ late in the evening by the Chunara servitors. Spectacular fireworks were displayed during the three days. On the day, one lakh diyas were lit in front of the main gate of the temple by members of Odisha International Centre, several servitor bodies and devotees, said centre convenor Subhasis Khuntia.