STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mamita storm could force early end to Odisha Assembly's winter session

Session may be adjourned after the Appropriation Bill is passed on Dec 10

Published: 06th December 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Opposition BJP and Congress are determined to continue staging protests over the Mamita Meher murder case, the winter session of the Assembly is likely to be curtailed and adjourned after the Appropriation Bill for the first supplementary budget is passed in the House on December 10.

Though the House has not met for even one hour during the first four days of the session, there has been no attempt by the ruling BJD to normalise the situation. Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro has so far not called an all-party meeting to discuss repeated adjournments of the House over the Mamita Meher issue.

Sources said the House will run from Monday even if the Opposition BJP and Congress members create ruckus demanding the resignation of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra. While Monday is reserved for official business, discussion on demand for grants of different departments will be held on December 7, 8 and 9.

The ruling BJD members have been asked to remain present in the House so that official and other businesses can be conducted despite the ruckus created by the Opposition. Both BJP and Congress have announced that the House will not be allowed to run despite the video statement of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the Mamita Meher murder case. 

Deputy leader of BJP Legislature Party Bishnu Charan Sethi had made the intention of his party clear by saying the Chief Minister ignored the demand for a CBI probe into the case in his statement.  Criticising the attitude of the ruling party, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra said the Speaker is yet to call any meeting to resolve the issue. Countering the Chief Minister’s statement that the Opposition is politicising the issue, Mishra said the party wants discussion on the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Assembly winter session Mamita Meher murder case Dibya Shankar Mishra
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp