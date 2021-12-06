Odisha farmer ends life as rain kills crop

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A 57-year-old farmer in Ganjam’s Patrapur block allegedly ended his life on Sunday over crop loss due to the heavy rains that caused widespread damage across the State. The deceased was identified as Kailash Sabar of Uluma village in Patrapur’s Turubudi panchayat. Kailash reportedly consumed pesticide after finding his paddy crop submerged in rainwater.

A farmer and his son collect paddy from their

submerged farmland and harvested crop left to rot

in a waterlogged field in Ganjam’s Khalikote

on Sunday, Dec 5, 2021. (Photo | Express)

Kailash had cultivated paddy over two acres of land owned by one P Nageswar Patra of the village on crop sharing basis. His wife Padma alleged that the paddy crop was ready to be harvested. However, due to the rains since the last two days, the ripened crop was left on the field.

Following the incessant downpour, the crop field was inundated and the ripened paddy got rotten. After the rain stopped on Sunday, Kailash went to the field to clear the water. After a while, he returned home worried. When asked, Kailash reportedly told family members that he had consumed pesticide unable to bear the crop loss. Soon, he fainted and was rushed to Patrapur hospital where he succumbed during treatment, said Padma.

On being informed, Khariaguda OIC PC Satpathy reached the hospital and sent the deceased farmer’s body to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. Police also registered an unnatural death case in this connection.

Patrapur tehsildar Amit Nayak handed over a cheque of Rs 10,000 to Kailash’s family members from the Red Cross fund. An investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the farmer’s death, he said. However, Berhampur Sub-Collector V Keerthi Vasan said the farmer’s death was not related to crop loss. He consumed pesticide due to some personal reason. Sources said besides farming, Kailash worked as a migrant labourer in other states.