Rainfall record in Odisha's Paradip amid downpour

PARADIP/KENDRAPARA: The coastal districts of Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara received heavy rains on Sunday under the influence of the deep depression which is the remnant of tropical storm Jawad. Port town Paradip received the highest rainfall of 200 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on the day.

During the 2.30 pm-3.30 pm stretch, the town was pounded by 109 mm rain as a cloudburst of sorts was witnessed. Rainwater entered several slums in the town and cargo operations in the port were badly hit.

A senior officer of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) said cargo operations were affected after nine vessels berthed in the port were moved to the outer anchorage for safety. Besides, coal stockyards and roads in the port’s prohibited areas were waterlogged, thereby hampering movement of trucks.

The inclement weather forced business establishments to down their shutters while main roads in Paradip and Jagatsinghpur were inundated. Extensive waterlogging was witnessed in Sandhakuda, Noliasahi, Nuabazaar, Lockpada, Brundaban Colony, Atharbanki Railway Colony, Bauriapalanda, Musadiha and Ghanghalia slums. Apart from Paradip, large parts of adjoining Erasama and Kujang were also under water.

Executive officer (EO) of Paradip municipality Sourindra Routray said the civic body is prepared to meet any exigency and closely monitoring the situation. Steps are being taken to drain out rainwater from slums by using pump sets, he added.

Chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Rajkishore Das said paddy crop over 2,000 hectare (ha) was harvested before rainfall. Crops on 84,000 ha are likely to have been affected in the heavy rain and strong wind. “Agriculture staff will be engaged to estimate the crop damage from Monday,” Das added.

Similarly in Kendrapara, normal life was hit after heavy downpour inundated many low-lying areas in the district. Waterlogging was reported in Kendrapara town, Pattamundai, Rajnagar, Mahakalapada, Marsaghai and several other areas. Many villages were also submerged due to the rains. Crop damage was reported in many villages of Aul, Mahakalapada, Rajnagar, Marsaghai, Rajkanika and Garadpur blocks.

Vast tracts of agriculture field in the seaside villages were submerged in rainwater. Sources said seawater entered Batighar, Kajalapatia, Pentha, Kansarabadadandua, Satabhaya, Kanhupur, Talachua and Rangani villages.

EO of Kendrapara municipality Debaprasad Bal said, “We are clearing drains to ensure that there is no waterlogging. Pumping of rainwater from residential areas is underway.”Kendrapara CDAO Shiva Prasad Mallick said farmers who suffered crop loss due to the rains will get assistance.