STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

After crop loss, prices of vegetables soar in Odisha's Kendrapara

The extensive damage to crops due to continuous rainfall has resulted in soaring prices of vegetables across the coastal district.

Published: 07th December 2021 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Vegetables, inflation

Representational Image (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The extensive damage to crops due to continuous rainfall has resulted in soaring prices of vegetables across the coastal district. While brinjal was priced at Rs 20 per kg last week, it now costs Rs 30 in the market. Similarly, the pointed gourd is now priced at Rs 40 per kg as compared to Rs 25 last week. Most of the vegetables including pumpkin and okra have seen a two-fold increase in prices. 

Hamid Ali, a vegetable seller of Kendrapara, said in many areas, farmers harvested even tender vegetables to avoid losses. This has led to soaring demand and high prices. “Usually, the prices of vegetables come down in December. But incessant rains for the last couple of days have damaged standing vegetable crops sending the prices up,” Ali added.

Ratikanta Sahoo, a vegetable grower of Pattamundai, said crops like radish, lady’s finger, beans, brinjal, pointed and snake gourd, pumpkin and other seasonal vegetables have been damaged in the rain. “Many varieties of vegetables are prone to damage in bad weather. Farmers fear that vegetables which were sown early, are likely to be damaged due to increase in the groundwater level following the rains,” he said.

Sources said vast tracts of crop fields are now submerged due to non-release of stagnant rainwater as a result of which vegetables are rotting. Assistant director of Horticulture department Kanda Jena admitted that vegetable growers suffered huge losses in the recent rains. “After assessing the crop damage, we will send a report to the government,” Jena added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brinjal Pointed gourd Pumpkin Okra Odisha vegetable prices Odisha rains
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp