Odisha BJP MLAs post letters to CM Naveen Patnaik

BJP legislators on Monday posted letters to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik requesting him to reply to questions on the Mamita Meher murder case and resolve the impasse in the House.

Published: 07th December 2021 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the blame game between the Opposition and ruling BJD over deadlock in the functioning of the Assembly during the winter session continues, BJP legislators on Monday posted letters to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik requesting him to reply to questions on the Mamita Meher murder case and resolve the impasse in the House.

After ensuring the House does not function, the saffron party lawmakers marched to the office of Chief Post Master General here to post a letter each addressed to the Chief Minister seeking his reply in the Assembly to questions raised by people of the State on his government’s alleged role in the murder case.

Comments

