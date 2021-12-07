STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha BJP targets Chief Minister over Mahanga murders

BJP state president accused CM Naveen Patnaik of giving Law Minister Pratap Jena by sharing stage with him in the assembly and shielding him despite his alleged involvement in the case.

Published: 07th December 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha BJP chief Samir Mohanty

Odisha BJP chief Samir Mohanty

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Monday targeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the Mahanga double murder case accusing him of shielding Law Minister Pratap Jena despite his alleged involvement in the case. 

State BJP president Samir Mohanty said despite Jena being named in the FIR filed in the double murder case, the Chief Minister has given Jena a clean chit by allowing him to enter the Assembly and sharing stage with him at public functions. He said the Mahanga IIC is not following the orders of JMFC, Salepur, which had directed him to submit the investigation report and call detail records of the accused. 

“The defiance of the police officer shows that he has scant regard for the court of law as he is working under the instructions of the Law Minister,” Mohanty alleged.  He said that the IIC is filing time petitions deliberately to see that the call records are deleted automatically.

“As per the existing rules, records or call data of telecom companies are stored for a year. The lower court had asked the IIC to submit the call records in December last year. Everything is being done in a calculated manner to protect the Minister and the Chief Minister is not allowing the law to take its course,” the saffron party leader said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government Odisha BJP Mamita Meher murder Pratap Jena Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp