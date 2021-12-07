STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha rains: Delay in crop damage assessment rued

Published: 07th December 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

A couple covering their threshed paddy for protection from moisture and rains at Parajaguda village in Koraput

A couple covering their threshed paddy for protection from moisture and rains at Parajaguda village in Koraput (Photo | Express, Paresh Rath)

By Express News Service

BALASORE/BHADRAK: Counting losses in the aftermath of cyclone Jawad-induced heavy rains, farmers of Balasore and Bhadrak have expressed discontent over delay in assessment of crop damage.

After incessant showers for two consecutive days, the intensity of rains came down significantly in both the districts on Monday. However, vast tracts of agricultural fields continue to be submerged in rainwater. Thousands of farmers have suffered heavy losses with the rains damaging ripened crops. On Sunday, the Collectors of Balasore and Bhadrak had asked officials to make field visits and submit crop damage reports at the earliest.

Dhananjay Sahu, a farmer of Balasore, had cultivated paddy over two acre of land. Following the rains, his ripened crop was damaged. “I had taken loans from the local cooperative society for cultivating paddy. Now with the crop getting damaged, I am in no position to repay the loan,” he rued. Amulya Sahu of Baga village said the district administration had assured to carry out damage assessment immediately. However, field level officials are yet to take stock of the situation. “The administration should inspect the crop damage and provide compensation to the affected farmers at the earliest,” he said.

Sources said vegetable growers of Baliapal and Jaleswar blocks have also suffered losses due to the inclement weather.  A similar situation prevails in Bhadrak district. While farmers are reeling under losses, the administration is yet to start the damage assessment.

However, Bhadrak Collector Trilochan Majhi claimed that field level officers from the department concerned are already doing their job and will submit the crop damage reports soon. The district emergency office in Balasore also said crop damage reports have been collected from the blocks and those will be submitted to the administration soon.

