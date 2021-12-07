STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DNA test report confirms Mamita’s charred remains 

The report came after DNA samples of Mamita’s parents Suchandra Meher and Tulasi were sent to the State Forensic  Science Laboratory in Bhubaneswar for examination.

Published: 07th December 2021

Charred remains of Mamita Meher's body being recovered on the premises of Mahaling stadium

Charred remains of Mamita Meher's body being recovered on the premises of Mahaling stadium (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police have received the DNA report that confirms that the charred remains recovered from under-construction Mahaling Stadium belong to lady teacher Mamita Meher. The DNA samples of Mamita’s parents Suchandra Meher and Tulasi were sent to the State Forensic  Science Laboratory (SFSL) in the Capital for examination. 

“Balangir Police received the DNA report and informed us that the charred remains recovered from the stadium belong to Mamita,” a family member of the victim told The New Indian Express. Police are awaiting some other forensic reports which will make their case watertight, sources said. 

Even though police had claimed an extra-marital angle to the murder of Mamita, victim’s family members suspect that she might have been killed over an alleged flesh trade racket running in the hostel of Sunshine English Medium School in Mahaling village.

Sunshine School’s managing committee president and prime accused Gobinda Sahu was nabbed by police on October 19 for the murder. Police have ruled out the involvement of any other person in the heinous crime which led to outrage across the State.

