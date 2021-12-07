Odisha elephant raids: Panicked locals call out for help

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Locals in Thakurmunda of Karanjia division are in a state of panic with an elephant herd destroying crops and houses in many villages under the range for the last four days. They have appealed to the Forest department to bail them out of the situation.

According to villagers of Andharikhaman, Ambabedha, Bagabasa, Padiabedha, Gourigada, Tikarpada and Baliposi, a herd of 26 elephants is raiding crops and houses in search of food since Friday. As per their claims, the jumbos have destroyed hectares of standing paddy crops and at least two houses in Gourigada and Tikarpada villages.

The pachyderms, they said, strayed into the range after passing through a corridor in Saharapoda of Keonjhar district on Friday and since then, have been on a rampaging spree. “We had appealed Forest department officials to take permanent measures to check movement of elephants in human habitations but nothing has been done so far,” said Baya Majhi, a resident of Tikarpada village.

Another Sudarshan Patra of Gourigada said the elephants damaged his house and ate more than 2.5 quintal rice stocked inside besides destroying vegetable crops in his orchard on Sunday night. His family members reportedly had a narrow escape and went over to a neighbour’s house just before the herd got there.

Meanwhile, Thakurmunda ranger Kishore Panigrahi said he was unaware of house damage in Gourigada but initial reports confirmed that the jumbos destroyed more than an acre paddy and a house in Tikarpada. “Currently, the herd is roaming in Tikarpada forest. As many as 35 forest personnel have been engaged to monitor their movement,” he said.