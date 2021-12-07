STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Night squads to identify, shift homeless to shelters

There are three shelters for homeless under Sambalpur civic body at Badabazar, Hirakud and Burla besides one within the district headquarters hospital premises which caters to attendants of patients.

Published: 07th December 2021 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

homeless man, poor, poverty, income inequality

A homeless man sleeping on the sidewalk. (Representational photo | Pexels.com)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With mercury continuing to dip in the city and night shelters lying vacant, Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) formed three night squads on Monday which will identify the homeless people and shift them to Shelters for Homeless (SUH). 

There are three SUHs under SMC at Badabazar, Hirakud and Burla besides one within the premises of district headquarters hospital (DHH) which cater to attendants of patients. The SUH at Badabazaar in Sambalpur has a capacity to accommodate 100 people and the ones at Burla and Hirakud can house 50 persons each. 

Official sources said, the squads will shift the homeless people to the three SUHs which have adequate beds and blankets besides drinking water and toilet facilities. SMC enforcement officer (EO) Subhankar Mohanty said,” SUHs have already been made functional in view of winter. 

However, SMC has found that while some homeless are hesitant to shift, many are unaware about reopening of the night shelters.”The night squads will visit designated places and convince the homeless to shift. On an average, 10 to 12 people come to sleep at each SUH every night and this time too efforts will be made to ensure more people are made to stay in these places, Mohanty informed. 

The SMC has also planned to make announcements and appeal to people in general to apprise the civic body if they see any homeless person sleeping under the open sky. Besides, hoardings will be put up across the city about the SUHs. 

A city mission manager will be assigned for each shelter, who can be contacted to inform about any homeless person.  Like last year, SMC will seek help of NGOs to put up temporary shelters if needed, the EO added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Homeless people Sambalpur Municipal Corporation Sambalpur shelters for homeless
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp