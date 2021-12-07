STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government seeks report on crop damage

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi said that the department has already sought damage assessment reports from the Collectors. 

Published: 07th December 2021

A farmer picks up damaged paddy stalks from a submerged agricultural land on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Monday, Dec 6, 2021

A farmer picks up damaged paddy stalks from a submerged agricultural land on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Monday, Dec 6, 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday directed the Collectors of coastal and northern districts to submit reports on damage to standing crops because of heavy rainfall triggered by cyclone Jawad.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi said that the department has already sought damage assessment reports from the Collectors. 

After review of the damage caused to crops because of the rainfall, compensation will be provided to the affected farmers as per the government’s relief code. Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena had assured that crop loss caused by cyclone Jawad-induced rainfall will be assessed within a week after the impact of the cyclone ends.

