STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Steel Executives' Federation moots merger of Steel PSUs

Consolidation in business peripherals and activities of SAIL, RINL, NINL, NMDC and MECON is needed to give edge over competitors, SEFI General Secretary Bimal Bisi said.

Published: 07th December 2021 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

steel PSU

The national executive council of the Steel Executives Federation of India (SEFI) has recently passed a resolution seeking strategic merger of the steel public sector units in the country. 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: General secretary of Steel Executives’ Federation of India (SEFI) Bimal Bisi on Monday shot off an e-mail to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) suggesting a merger of all steel PSUs and urged the PMO to facilitate the release of arrears of steel executives. 

Bisi, who is also the executive member of the National Confederation of Officers’ Association, said a holistic approach is needed for benefit of the Central Public Sector Enterprises with the country poised to become a 5 trillion economy.

Consolidation in business peripherals and activities of SAIL, RINL, NINL, NMDC and MECON is needed to give edge over competitors. After the merger, the conglomerate’s combined capacity would increase to 30 million tonne per annum crude steel, he said. 

These PSUs continue to contribute immensely to the national exchequer. Despite the pandemic-induced slowdow, they together produced more than 35 MTPA of crude steel. Yet SAIL’s existing and former employees are deprived of their legitimate pay revision from January 2017, Bisi added. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Steel PSUs India SAIL RINL NINL MDC MECON Steel Executives Federation of India Steel PSU merger
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp