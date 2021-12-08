STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Compensation, loan waiver sought for harvest damage in Odisha

United under the aegis of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan, the farmers demanded compensation for damaged crops along with exemption of loans availed for agricultural purposes. 

Published: 08th December 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

A worried farmer looks at his crop damaged in the recent rain.

A worried farmer looks at his crop damaged in the recent rain. (Representational image | Express)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Anguished over crop loss due to acute waterlogging post Jawad-induced rainfall, farmers of Naugaon congregated in front of the tehsil office and submitted a memorandum to the tehsildar on Tuesday. Large-scale damage to standing paddy and other crops has left farmers in the lurch. 

Naugaon farmers gather outside the
tehsil office on Tuesday | Express

Sources said, heavy rainfall in September besides that on Sunday under the impact of the cyclonic storm has left large tracts of paddy fields submerged in two to three feet standing rainwater, leading to rotting of crops. The burden of debt and crop loss has started haunting farmers who were expecting bumper crops this year. “Along with compensation and loan waiver, we demand permanent solution to channelise the rainwater, upgradation of the irrigation system, provision of seeds and other benefits for the upcoming rabi season besides training for a bumper harvest,” said farmer leaders Ashok Swain, Nabakishore Mohanty and Bansidhar Behera. 

They further vowed to protest in front of the Secretariat if their demands were not met at the earliest. Naugaon tehsildar J Kalpana said the memorandum has been sent to the district administration. 

Odisha crop damage Odisha rain Odisha crops Odisha farmers
