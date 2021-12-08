STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Covid-19 spread in girls’ high schools in Odisha

19 boarders of two schools in Angul and Jajpur test positive

Published: 08th December 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi schools have reopened for Classes 9th and 11th after almost a year.

Image is used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Two more educational institutions in the State reported Covid-19 cases among students on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. As many as 10 students of Balipata Girls’ High School in Angul district and nine of Kasturba Girls’ High School in Jajpur tested positive on the day. 

Block development officer (BDO) of Angul’s Chhendipada Sanjay Kumar Mishra said of the total 59 inmates of the hostel of Balipata Girls High School, 10 were infected with the virus. Their blood samples were collected on Monday for test and the reports arrived on the day. 

All the infected students have been isolated in the hostel. “Contact tracing is underway. We will collect samples of other boarders for tests,” Mishra added. A total of 250 students are enrolled in Classes I to X of the school.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Trilochan Pradhan said the condition of the infected students is stable and they don’t have any symptom. A medical team from Kosala hospital visited them on the day and provided necessary medicines. The reason behind the virus spread among students is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Similarly, nine students of Kasturba Girls’ High School in Jajpur’s Dasarathpur block tested positive for Covid-19.Sources said some students of the residential school showed symptoms following which their swab samples were collected and sent for tests. The reports of nine students, enrolled in Class VI and IX, came positive. As many as 182 students reside in the school hostel.  

The infected students were placed under isolation and the school premises sanitised. Classroom teaching has been suspended in the school. Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore said, “As a precautionary measure, all students and employees of the schools including teachers have undergone Covid-19 test. If anyone is found infected, we will start treatment immediately.”  

Earlier this month, 56 students of a private residential college at Kunjakanta in Dhenkanal tested positive for Covid-19. In Sambalpur’s Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), 74 MBBS students have been infected so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Covid Angul Jajpur Odisha school Covid
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp