STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

‘Inefficient government’, BJP on BJD’s request for Aawaas+ reopening

Accordingly, Panchayati Raj Principal Secretary DK Singh wrote to all district collectors to verify the eligibility of the applicants rejected by the Centre and submit a revised list to the department

Published: 08th December 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, ridiculed the demand of BJD for opening of the Aawaas+ app window for a month to give an opportunity to people of western and southern regions to register their names under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) terming it an example of inefficient government.

Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra had made this request to MoRD through a special mention in the Upper House reiterating the earlier request of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inclusion of six lakh identified eligible households under PMAY-G in respect to districts not affected by cyclone Fani.

BJP State general secretary Golak Mohapatra in a press conference here said that the timeline of the Aawaas+ window was extended four times following the request of the State government between 2017 and 2019. “Asking for more time is ridiculous as it proved the inefficiency of the government,” he remarked. The Ministry had found that 5.6 lakh of the 8.22 lakh beneficiaries registered in the Aawaas+ are eligible. In July last year, the Centre asked the State to verify the eligibility of the remaining 2.62 lakh applicants.

Accordingly, Panchayati Raj Principal Secretary DK Singh wrote to all district collectors to verify the eligibility of the applicants rejected by the Centre and submit a revised list to the department. But the revised list has not been uploaded on the department website till date. He alleged that the list could not be finalised as many of the rejected applicants belong to the ruling BJD.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aawaas app BJD BJP PMAYG
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp