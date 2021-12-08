STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's Bagchi Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre starts home-care services

The centre is now functioning from the 10,000 sq feet building space at the ground floor of Odisha JEE Office building and providing home-care services to around 60 patients from Bhubaneswar.

Published: 08th December 2021

Representational photo.

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Terminally ill patients with advanced stage cancer and terminal illnesses can now get holistic pain and palliative care at their home  free of cost in the State. A year before the Bagchi Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre (BKPCC) starts functioning from a sprawling 20-acre complex under construction at Info Valley-II, a city space-cum-home-care service was launched at Gandamunda here on Tuesday. It will provide specialised medical care so that the patients can get relief from pain and other symptoms of end-stage disease.

BKPCC is a collaborative effort of Bangalore Hospice Trust (BHT) Karunashraya, Mindtree co-founder and chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority Subroto Bagchi for which the Bagchi family has pledged Rs 130 crore. The centre is now functioning from the 10,000 sq feet building space at the ground floor of Odisha JEE Office building and providing home-care services to around 60 patients from Bhubaneswar.

BHT Managing Trustee Gurmeet Singh Randhawa said the centre has been getting several referrals from various cancer hospitals, including Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC), AIIMS and Capital Hospital since its soft launch on October 18.

“We are soon going to extend the service to Cuttack. Although the hospice will have 110 beds for in-patients and is expected to be ready by August 2023, the home-based palliative care service will cater to patients who do not need hospitalisation. We are roping in like-minded voluntary organisations so that such services can be extended to remote areas,” he said.

Associate Medical Director Dr Babita P Abraham Varkey said, “We now have two specialised teams with trained doctors and nurses, who are attending to eight to 10 patients a day. We will recruit more people and train volunteers as caregivers to attend to as many patients needing counselling, psychosocial support and care. We also provide medicines, dressing support and consumables for bed-bound patients.”

Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra inaugurated the city-centre. An MoU was signed with AHPGIC on the occasion for collaborative activities in treatment and management of the cancer patients. All 32 nodes providing chemotherapy in districts would operate in a hub and spoke model with the hospice once it is ready. In April, Subroto Bagchi along with his wife Susmita Bagchi, chairperson of Mo School programme, had pledged Rs 340 crore for the establishment of the palliative care centre and a state-of-the-art cancer hospital in the city. The 500-bed cancer hospital is coming up in collaboration with Bengaluru-based Shankara Cancer Foundation at Info Valley.

