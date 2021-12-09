STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1.17 lakh hectare target for rabi crop in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

​The department has also stocked more than 3,254 quintal of seeds along with 10,850 tonne of fertilisers for the farmers. ( File photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj district administration has targeted to cover around 1.17 lakh hectare land across all 26 blocks for both paddy and non-paddy cultivation for the upcoming rabi season.

This was decided at a meeting in the presence of Collector Vineet Bharadwaj and officials of the Agriculture department.

Chief District Agriculture Officer (CDAO) Rabindra Kumar Khatua said that besides irrigation facilities, the Subarnarekha irrigation project will also supply water to more than 94,307 hectare land for paddy and 12,750 hectare for non-paddy farming.

​The department has also stocked more than 3,254 quintal of seeds along with 10,850 tonne of fertilisers for the farmers.
 

