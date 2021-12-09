STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'3.4 lakh farmers found ineligible to sell paddy': Odisha goverment

The highest 43,246 farmers of Ganjam district had not sold their paddy under the price support system followed by 24,925 in Puri.

Farmworkers planting paddy saplings in paddy fields.

Farmworkers planting paddy saplings in paddy fields. (File Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid opposition’s allegations of discrepancies in the online token system for paddy procurement, the State government informed the Assembly that tokens were not issued to around 3.4 lakh farmers for sale of their surplus stock as they were not eligible for it. 

Replying to a question by BJP MLA Nityananda Gond, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said 14,99,942 farmers had registered their names for sale of their surlpus paddy under minimum support price (MSP) in the 2020-21 kharif marketing season. Tokens were issued to 11,91,120 eligible farmers and over 62.89 lakh tonne paddy procured from them. But, 3,08,882 farmers were not found eligible for issue of tokens. 

During the rabi marketing season, 2.33,006 farmers had registered their names under the paddy procurement automation system (P-PAS) and 2,03,527 of them were found eligible. The government procured 14.43 lakh tonne paddy from them under MSP. The highest 43,246 farmers of Ganjam district had not sold their paddy under the price support system followed by 24,925 in Puri. Despite record paddy procurement of over 84.11 lakh tonne in the State, farmers of Kalahandi, Nuapada, Keonjar and Balasore districts had hit the streets and blocked roads demanding the State government to buy their stock. 

Odisha Government Paddy Farmers Odisha Farmers
