Betel vines bear brunt of recent rains, Odisha farmers cry for assistance

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A large number of betel leaf farmers in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts have suffered huge losses in the recent cyclone Jawad-induced heavy rains. The unseasonal rains accompanied by gusty wind have damaged millions of green betel leaves in many farms. Around 5,000 farmers of both the districts have been affected due to the inclement weather.

Sangram Mandal, a betel farmer of Jamboo village, said, "Like other farmers, paan growers have also incurred heavy losses in the recent rains. But the administration has turned a blind eye to our plight. Many of us are facing hard times due to the government’s indifference and non-implementation of various welfare schemes for betel growers."

Another betel leaf farmer of Nuagaon Paresh Burdhan alleged that neither the government nor any insurance company extended a helping hand to the Paan growers. As a result, many betel growers could not insure their farms.

Meanwhile, many paddy and vegetable farmers are in a spot of bother over payment of loans after their crops were damaged in the rains. Mahadev Das of Pattamundai said, "I lost paddy crops over three acre of land. The agriculture officials are yet to visit the fields for damage assessment. If compensation is not provided soon, how will I pay the bank loan which I availed for cultivating paddy?"

Similarly, Prafulla Nayak of Patarapur village said, "I had raised vegetables over three acre of land after availing a loan of Rs 25,000 from the local agricultural society. But the torrential rain destroyed the crops. Now I need help from the government."

Contacted, chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Shiva Charan Mallick said, “We have directed all the block officers to submit crop loss reports. All the affected farmers will get compensation soon. We have also urged the affected farmers to provide us information about their crop damage due to the untimely rain.”