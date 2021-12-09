Crop fields waterlogged in Odisha, loss assessment delayed

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Three days after heavy rains wreaked havoc on crops in Ganjam, a substantial portion of cultivable lands in the district continues to remain waterlogged.

Secretary of Krantikari Krushak Sabha Sankar Sahu alleged that no steps have been taken by the administration to clear rainwater from the fields. Instead, agriculture officials have left the task to farmers.

Urging Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to announce a special package for affected farmers, Sahu said assessment of the crop loss should be carried out on a war-footing. Besides, the loans availed by farmers should be waived off.

Simanchal Nahak of Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha said, “If there is delay in damage assessment and payment of compensation, it will lead to death of more farmers.” He alleged that the agriculture officials have visited a small portion of rain-affected areas. If no arrangements are made to clear rainwater from farmland, the paddy crop will germinate and farmers will face huge losses.

Contacted, Ganjam Collector Vijay Kulange said crop loss assessment is underway and will be completed in a couple of days.