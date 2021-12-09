STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Drizzle adds to farm woes in Odisha's Koraput

Dayanidhi Nayak, a farmer of Badajeuna panchayat said there was no warning of bad weather condition from the district emergency office.

Published: 09th December 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

A waterlogged crop field in Borigumma block of Koraput.

A waterlogged crop field in Borigumma block of Koraput. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Adding to the woes of Koraput farmers who are already reeling under the damage caused by inclement weather last week, mild drizzle with cloudy weather condition prevailed across the district on Wednesday. All farm activities came to a halt once again due to the rough weather.

Sources said farmers of Jeypore, Kotpad, Kundra, Borigumma and Boipariguda had cultivated kharif paddy over around 50,000 hectare of land and 80 per cent crop was ready to be harvested till last week of November. However, the cyclone-induced rains halted the crop-cutting exercise in most of the areas till December 6.

On Tuesday, the farmers started preparation to resume crop cutting but were forced to stop again due to the adverse weather condition. Dayanidhi Nayak, a farmer of Badajeuna panchayat said there was no warning of bad weather condition from the district emergency office.

​In the current situation, the harvested crop will get further damaged in the rains if left on the fields. The standing crop too will be damaged due to the inclement weather. Koraput emergency officer Gyanajit Tripathy admitted that there was no forecast of the prevailing rough weather for the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Farmers
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp