Indian Chamber of Commerce to study logistics infrastructure of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on Wednesday joined hands with the State government to undertake a unique study on logistics infrastructure which covers all modes of transport like road, rail, inland waterways, slurry transportation, public transport, port and air connectivity.

The study will be carried out to assess the existing infrastructure and future expansion plans of industries, road and rail infrastructure in the State.

Apart from ports, the potential capacity of inland waterways in relation to types of cargo and volumes and capacity of pipelines for transportation of iron ore mines and oil and petroleum products will also be evaluated.

The ICC inked a pact with the State government and Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Ltd to prepare the ‘Comprehensive report on Transport Logistics Infrastructure of Odisha’.

Principal Secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma said, “We expect the report will have some actionable recommendations for improvement in transport infrastructure.”