STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Locals panic as elephant herd goes on rampage in Angul's Banarpal

Sources said the jumbo herd, which arrived from neighbouring Dhenkanal district, is wreaking havoc in Banda and Nuahata panchayats besides nearby areas since December 4.

Published: 09th December 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

elephant

The herd has destroyed paddy crops on vast tracts of farmland. (Representational photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A herd of around 46 elephants is raiding standing paddy crops and human settlements in Banarpal block for the last four days, giving sleepless nights to local residents.

Apart from destroying crops, the elephants have also damaged houses in many villages. Two days back, a villager of Narichadrapur was trampled to death by elephants when he had gone to answer the call of nature. 

Sources said the jumbo herd, which arrived from neighbouring Dhenkanal district, is wreaking havoc in Banda and Nuahata panchayats besides nearby areas since December 4.

Talcher forest ranger Prabhat Rout said the elephants are staying put in forest during the daytime and entering the villages in night. The herd has destroyed paddy crops on vast tracts of farmland. Currently, the herd is in Tulasipal area.

Despite efforts of the Forest department to drive away the herd, the elephants are staying put in the area. “We are trying our best to drive the herd back into Dhenkanal forest since the last four days but to no avail. Cracker sounds and other means are being used to chase away the pachyderms. Our main priority now is to prevent the elephants from entering human habitations,” informed Rout.

Ramesh Chandra Sahoo, a local, said panic-stricken villagers are staying indoors after sunset for the last four days due to the fear of elephants. 

“The herd has already destroyed our paddy crops and now damaging houses by entering the villages. We request the Forest department to chase the herd away from the area as soon as possible,” he said.

Sahoo further said life has become miserable for locals with the electricity department cutting off power supply in the area due to the presence of the elephant herd.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp