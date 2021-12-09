STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man arrested for killing mother in Odisha

Police said Ranjan, eldest of three siblings, returned home drunk on Tuesday night and asked Sushama for some money.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

​On being informed, Barachana police reached the hospital and sent the body for autopsy. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly killing his mother in Barachana village. The accused was identified as Ranjan Kumar Samal (31) and the deceased is Sushama Samal (51).

When she refused, Ranjan picked up a quarrel with her. In a fit of rage, the accused hit his mother’s head with a bamboo stick.

Hearing the commotion, Sushama’s two other sons rushed to the spot and found her bleeding profusely. She was taken to Barachana hospital where doctors declared her dead.

​On being informed, Barachana police reached the hospital and sent the body for autopsy. Ranjan was later arrested.

