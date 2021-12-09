Odisha's project 'Save Jumbo' in limbo

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Had the Tamil Nadu Forest department acted swiftly in implementing a holistic warning system, elephant deaths on tracks, like the ones which took place in Madukkarai on November 26 when three elephants were hit by a train, could have been prevented.

Sources said the project is entangled in an administrative warp and the forest department is awaiting sanction of funds by the government.G.O. (D) No.303 was issued to resolve ‘Human Animal Conflict through remote based technology’ on November 20, 2019 and administrative sanction was issued for Rs 7.24 crore to implement the same. Of this, Rs 13,80,000 is meant for establishing a Human Elephant Conflict Mitigation Cell in the office of the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and District Forests and Rs 27,07,400 towards setting up an early warning system. Once implemented, the railways control room would get an SMS along with GPS co-ordinates of the location of elephants on or near the track and loco pilots could be warned.

TK Ashok Kumar, District Forest Officer, said projects such as setting up Human Elephant Conflict Mitigation Cell in District Forest Office could not be implemented due to administrative reasons. “The fund was received at the end of financial year 2020. We wrote to the State government seeking to allocate funds again for 2020-21 as we could not use money sanctioned for the previous financial year. We are yet to receive the funds,” he said. Sources, however, said the department delayed floating tenders for the project even after receiving the G.O. in 2019. “The delay in implementing these projects continues to take a toll on elephants. This shows lethargy of forest department officials,” said K Mohanraj, an environmental activist.

Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Neeraj said the project could not take off due to the pandemic. “We need to prioritise it with modifications for short term and long term benefits. We want the railways to accommodate forest staff with loco pilots between Palakkad and Madukkarai,” he said.

Ai-powered sysem

The project envisages installing Artificial intelligence (AI) based early warning system, audio/visual buzzer on locos and mobile app, solar powered strobe lights and sirens to alert loco pilots about movement of wild elephants