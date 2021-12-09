STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa court refuses to entertain police revision petition

The court stated that the revision petition is not maintainable as the orders passed by the Judicial Magistrate, First Class are interlocutory. 

Published: 09th December 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that in view of section 173 (8) of Cr PC, the JMFC court has no authority to direct for re-investigation of the case. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a setback to the government, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Salepur has disposed of two revision petitions filed by Cuttack rural police in connection with the Mahanga double murder case. The court stated that the revision petition is not maintainable as the orders passed by the Judicial Magistrate, First Class (JMFC) are interlocutory. 

Cuttack SP (Rural) had on December 2 written a letter to senior advocate of Orissa High Court Santosh Kumar Mund intimating him that the Law department had engaged him as the special public prosecutor to file a criminal revision application in the court of Sessions Judge challenging the two orders passed by the JMFC, Salepur - one on August 25 for re-investigation of the murder case and another on November 18 for collection and preservation of call detail records (CDRs) of all the accused and material persons between December 2020 and February 2021 and obtain certificate thereon as per section 65 B of Indian Evidence Act. 

Accordingly, Mahanga IIC Nihar Ranjan Mohanty submitted an affidavit and filed a revision petition through Mund which was put up for hearing before the Additional District and Sessions Judge on Tuesday. Counsel for the petitioner submitted that in view of section 173 (8) of Cr PC, the JMFC court has no authority to direct for re-investigation of the case. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp