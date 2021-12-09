Orissa court refuses to entertain police revision petition

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a setback to the government, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Salepur has disposed of two revision petitions filed by Cuttack rural police in connection with the Mahanga double murder case. The court stated that the revision petition is not maintainable as the orders passed by the Judicial Magistrate, First Class (JMFC) are interlocutory.

Cuttack SP (Rural) had on December 2 written a letter to senior advocate of Orissa High Court Santosh Kumar Mund intimating him that the Law department had engaged him as the special public prosecutor to file a criminal revision application in the court of Sessions Judge challenging the two orders passed by the JMFC, Salepur - one on August 25 for re-investigation of the murder case and another on November 18 for collection and preservation of call detail records (CDRs) of all the accused and material persons between December 2020 and February 2021 and obtain certificate thereon as per section 65 B of Indian Evidence Act.

Accordingly, Mahanga IIC Nihar Ranjan Mohanty submitted an affidavit and filed a revision petition through Mund which was put up for hearing before the Additional District and Sessions Judge on Tuesday. Counsel for the petitioner submitted that in view of section 173 (8) of Cr PC, the JMFC court has no authority to direct for re-investigation of the case.