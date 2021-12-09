Paddy purchase delayed as weather plays truant in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Delay in paddy procurement in the district due to inclement weather prevailing under the impact of cyclone Jawad, has affected farmers adversely. The district administration had started the procurement process on November 25 and engaged 207 paddy purchasing centres, 74 PACS and 33 women SHGs for the purpose. Of these, procurement has been done in only 80 centres.

A target of lifting 40,25,000 quintal of paddy was given to the district in the first phase but only 51,846 quintal has been procured so far. Chief supply officer Ashok Dash said the process will pick up pace once the weather improves. Sources said, uncertainty over selection of transport contractors for the past two years has also affected the process.

In 2019-20, there were no bidders for the same while 2020-21 had only one transporting agency which participated in the bid to lift paddy from the purchasing centres and take it to mills. Although the tender papers for this year were opened on November 29, the contract is yet to be finalised by Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSSC).

In such a situation, the administration has asked 62 tagged custom millers to arrange for their own transportation at the approved rate by OSSC to shift paddy from centres to mills as well as the milled rice to FCI and RRC points. Though millers have agreed to the arrangement, they have requested the authorities to not disengage them in between as they have to rent large number of vehicles for the purpose.