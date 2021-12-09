STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rape survivor awarded Rs 5 lakh compensation in Odisha

Presiding Judge Subash Kumar Behari awarded the compensation after taking into consideration all facts and circumstances of the case including the age and mental condition of the victim.

Stop Rape

Image for representation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, Cuttack on Wednesday awarded compensation of Rs 5 lakh to a minor girl, who was kidnapped and raped six years back.

Presiding Judge Subash Kumar Behari awarded the compensation after taking into consideration all facts and circumstances of the case including the age and mental condition of the victim. The judge awarded the compensation while convicting 52-year-old Suresh Purty and sentencing him to 14 years rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping the minor girl. 

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Purty. Special public prosecutor Ramesh Chandra Mohanty led the prosecution with 22 witnesses and 12 documents including the medical reports. The judge directed the Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Cuttack to ensure compliance of the order relating to compensating the victim. 

“Any compensation if it has been paid to the victim as interim assistance shall be adjusted with the Rs 5 lakh compensation,” the order said. The trial in the case was taken up on the basis of an FIR lodged by the victim’s father at Gurudjhatia police station on March 1, 2015. 
 

