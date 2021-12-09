Remote sensing for weeding out fake cultivators in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Faced with regular farmers’ agitation over alleged irregularities in paddy procurement, the State government has started an estimation of paddy crop area and production through remote sensing in seven districts. The pilot project aims to create a database of actual cultivators and surplus paddy for sale under minimum support price (MSP).

The other objective is to address the issue of fake registration of farmers under paddy procurement automation system (P-PAS). With paddy procurement set to commence for the current kharif marketing season (KMS), Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain took a review of the progress of the project.

As 14.97 lakh farmers have registered their names for selling surplus paddy under the price support system, the Minister said the government is taking all possible steps to prepare a faultless list to ensure the actual cultivators are issued online tokens to sell their produce at the designated mandis (paddy purchase centres) by the stipulated date.

The department has taken the assistance of the Odisha Space Application Centre (ORSAC) for mapping the crop areas through satellite images. The digital images will be used for geo-reference of the cadastral maps uploaded with Aadhar updated records of rights data to identify the actual land owners.

Such system will ensure that the actual cultivators get the benefit of the MSP for their paddy. It is reported that several people from Sambalpur district have shown non-agricultural land like forest, residential plots, gochar land and ponds during registration of their names. Illegal registration of over 9,000 such ineligible plots has been identified through satellite images taken by ORSAC. The Minister warned of punitive action against field staff found indulging in corrupt practices during paddy procurement.

Satellite watch