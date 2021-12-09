STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Remote sensing for weeding out fake cultivators in Odisha

The other objective is to address the issue of fake registration of farmers under paddy procurement automation system

Published: 09th December 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Such system will ensure that the actual cultivators get the benefit of the MSP for their paddy. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Faced with regular farmers’ agitation over alleged irregularities in paddy procurement, the State government has started an estimation of paddy crop area and production through remote sensing in seven districts. The pilot project aims to create a database of actual cultivators and surplus paddy for sale under minimum support price (MSP).

The other objective is to address the issue of fake registration of farmers under paddy procurement automation system (P-PAS). With paddy procurement set to commence for the current kharif marketing season (KMS), Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain took a review of the progress of the project.

As 14.97 lakh farmers have registered their names for selling surplus paddy under the price support system, the Minister said the government is taking all possible steps to prepare a faultless list to ensure the actual cultivators are issued online tokens to sell their produce at the designated mandis (paddy purchase centres) by the stipulated date.

The department has taken the assistance of the Odisha Space Application Centre (ORSAC) for mapping the crop areas through satellite images. The digital images will be used for geo-reference of the cadastral maps uploaded with Aadhar updated records of rights data to identify the actual land owners.

Such system will ensure that the actual cultivators get the benefit of the MSP for their paddy.  It is reported that several people from Sambalpur district have shown non-agricultural land like forest, residential plots, gochar land and ponds during registration of their names. Illegal registration of over 9,000 such ineligible plots has been identified through satellite images taken by ORSAC. The Minister warned of punitive action against field staff found indulging in corrupt practices during paddy procurement.

Satellite watch

  • The project aims to create a database of actual cultivators and surplus paddy for sale under MSP
  • It also envisages addressing the issue of fake farmers’ registration under P-PAS
  • OSRAC roped in for mapping of crop areas through satellite images
  • 14.97 lakh farmers have registered for selling paddy under price support system 
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Government Odisha Farmers
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp