STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rs 24.5 lakh in cash seized from Delhi bound passenger in Odisha

​The bags contained 1,10,000 notes of Rs 20 denomination and 25,000 notes of Rs 10 denomination. 

Published: 09th December 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Representational Image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on Wednesday seized Rs 24.5 lakh in cash from a person travelling in New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express at Cuttack railway station. 

Arun Kumar Swain (50) of Serapur within Baree police limits in Jajpur was carrying the money in four bags.

​The bags contained 1,10,000 notes of Rs 20 denomination and 25,000 notes of Rs 10 denomination. 

RPF inspector Prabin Kumar said RPF personnel detrained Swain and brought him to an outpost near the station for interrogation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp