Rs 24.5 lakh in cash seized from Delhi bound passenger in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on Wednesday seized Rs 24.5 lakh in cash from a person travelling in New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express at Cuttack railway station.

Arun Kumar Swain (50) of Serapur within Baree police limits in Jajpur was carrying the money in four bags.

​The bags contained 1,10,000 notes of Rs 20 denomination and 25,000 notes of Rs 10 denomination.

RPF inspector Prabin Kumar said RPF personnel detrained Swain and brought him to an outpost near the station for interrogation.