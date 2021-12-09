STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scenic Nabarangpur: Out of sight, out of Odisha's tourism coverage

Apart from historical significance, the district is home to virgin waterfalls and natural landscapes. 

Published: 09th December 2021 08:38 AM

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Despite being endowed with nature’s bounty,  Nabarangpur, considered one of the most backward districts in the State, is yet to be explored as a tourism-potential destination by the state government. Poor connectivity, lack of amenities and official apathy have all contributed to keep the district out of focus. Apart from historical significance, the district is home to virgin waterfalls and natural landscapes. 

Located in the Kuhudi range on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, Bhairaghumar water in Chandahandi block of Nabarangpur offers a majestic view of the ghats along with a couple of other waterfalls in the vicinity. Tourists from the neighbouring State often visit nearby areas but are unable to reach this spot in absence of road connectivity. Similar is the case with Phuljhori, Goseindhara and Saidhara waterfalls in Jharigaon block where visitors are deterred by the hilly terrain and bad roads. 

Podagarh (once Puskori) is a place of great historical importance. Once the capital of ancient Nala dynasty, a museum here houses artefacts and other vestiges of  dynasties who once ruled here. However, the place still is in oblivion. Among other places, Hirli Dangar came into limelight after an old idol of Lord Tirupati surfaced around 15 years back. It is 2.5 km from the district headquarters where the Kusumjhor reserve is situated. 

Chandandhara, a natural waterfall 14 km away from Dabugaon block headquarters, is also known for natural Shiva Linga and Parvati Sila. While people from nearby areas visit these places for outings and picnics, none of the scenic destinations are within the reach of tourists in the absence of accessibility, drinking water, toilets and other basic facilities. 

Commenting on the issue, Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi said he had discussed with district administration to provide adequate infrastructure to all tourist points in the district. “I have allocated `10 lakh from MPLADS for construction of roads last year,” Majhi said. Contacted, Nabarangpur culture officer Mahendra Sahu said a proposal to develop tourist infrastructure in the district has been sent to the Culture department of the State government in April.

Nabarangpur
